Leslie Ingraham Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH) Stock

Bryah Resources Limited (ASX:BYH – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Ingraham acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,843.54).
Bryah Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, manganese, and base metal deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Bryah Basin project covering an area of 1,135 square kilometers located to the north of the town of Meekatharra, Western Australia; and 100% interest in the Gabanintha project covering an area of 170 square kilometers situated to the south of the town of Meekatharra, Western Australia.
