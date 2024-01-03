Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LI opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
