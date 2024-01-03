Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LI opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 48,089 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Li Auto by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,990,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Li Auto by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

