Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 2.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.36. Approximately 1,120,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,128,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

Li Auto Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Li Auto by 100.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Li Auto by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

