LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

LFST has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of LFST opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.25.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $741,204.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690,616 shares in the company, valued at $30,676,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 194,611 shares of company stock worth $1,239,429 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $922,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $8,611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,727,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

