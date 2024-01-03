LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 9.5%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 189,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 563,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.25.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $496,389.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,646,555.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,611 shares of company stock worth $1,239,429. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

