Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 0.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 20.7% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 29.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,798,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.73. The stock had a trading volume of 407,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,064. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.12.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

