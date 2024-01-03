Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Position Cut by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,623 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Livent in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Livent by 25.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Livent Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Livent stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

