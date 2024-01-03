Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 10%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 3,129,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,399,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,366,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,523,000 after buying an additional 1,082,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,604,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,054,000 after purchasing an additional 114,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Livent by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,119,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,452,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

