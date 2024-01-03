loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 6.8%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.17. 402,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 756,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $196,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,076,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,900.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $196,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,076,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,900.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,207 shares of company stock valued at $75,723 and sold 104,691 shares valued at $280,788. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 32.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

