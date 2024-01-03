Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.03

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.03 and last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 121020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Loews by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Loews by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

