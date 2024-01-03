Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Trading Down 5.5%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 1,009,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,258,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 113,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.