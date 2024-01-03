Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.15. 1,026,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,396. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.