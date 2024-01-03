Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.15 on Wednesday, hitting $214.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,896. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

