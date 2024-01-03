Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, hitting $214.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

