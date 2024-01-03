Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117,783 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 5.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $239,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $214.15. 1,345,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.67 and a 200-day moving average of $214.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

