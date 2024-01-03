Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 1,932 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 104,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 580,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,074. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.