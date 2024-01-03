Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 809 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.84. 1,034,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $105.85.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

