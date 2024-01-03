Lynch & Associates IN Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,887. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

