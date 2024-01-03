Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.40. 1,198,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,223. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

