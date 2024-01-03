Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,594. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $819.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.