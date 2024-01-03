Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPYV traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,016. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

