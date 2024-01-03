Lynch & Associates IN Buys 1,125 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,992,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,863. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

