Lynch & Associates IN Buys 392 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. 127,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,267. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

