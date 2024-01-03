Lynch & Associates IN Buys New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $492,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CGGR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 598,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,726. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.