Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,504. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

