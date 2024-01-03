Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after buying an additional 2,743,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after buying an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 617,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,258. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.90. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

