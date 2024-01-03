Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. 22,487,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,881,973. The company has a market cap of $265.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.