Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.99 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 14.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 174,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 13.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $274,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

