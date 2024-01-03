Lynch & Associates IN Has $110,000 Position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.11% of ECB Bancorp worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,859,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECB Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

ECBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 1,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,664. The company has a market cap of $118.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.49.

ECB Bancorp Profile

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

