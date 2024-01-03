Lynch & Associates IN Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 131,103 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 81,401 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.44. 227,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $144.72.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

