Lynch & Associates IN Has $2.89 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.46. 528,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.