Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 20,829,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,047,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

