Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %
Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.77. 290,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
