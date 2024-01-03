Lynch & Associates IN Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FMAT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. 36,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $481.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

