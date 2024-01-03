Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.24 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,282. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.