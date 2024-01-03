Lynch & Associates IN Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, hitting $460.22. The stock had a trading volume of 487,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,233. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.35 and a 200-day moving average of $444.78.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

