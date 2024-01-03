Lynch & Associates IN Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $386,651,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 1,933,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,895. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

