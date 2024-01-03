Lynch & Associates IN Invests $215,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,532,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 193,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,748. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

