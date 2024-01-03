Lynch & Associates IN Invests $878,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,721 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $572.08. 1,293,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,512. The firm has a market cap of $260.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

