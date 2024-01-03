Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CSX were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. 4,072,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

