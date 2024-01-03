Lynch & Associates IN Makes New $882,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

