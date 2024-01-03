Lynch & Associates IN Makes New $996,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after acquiring an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.2 %

SHW stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.22. 749,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,905. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.