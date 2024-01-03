Lynch & Associates IN Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. 216,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,159. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

