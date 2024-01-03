Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,050 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 169,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,480,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

FENY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. 489,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,169. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

