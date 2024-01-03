Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Down 2.3 %

Boeing stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.85. 4,047,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,761. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.82. The company has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

