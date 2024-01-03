Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23,288.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 195,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,302. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

