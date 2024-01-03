Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. 3,592,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,466. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

View Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.