Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after purchasing an additional 696,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 518,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

