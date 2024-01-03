Lynch & Associates IN Sells 1,591 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $59.91. 6,491,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

