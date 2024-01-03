Lynch & Associates IN Sells 188 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.56. 886,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

